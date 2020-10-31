San Diego County reports highest one-day COVID-19 positive total since August as state increases testing capacity

As San Diego County enters Halloween weekend, the 471 positive cases reported are the highest daily total in almost 3-months.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego County public health officials reported 471 new COVID-19 cases and three additional coronavirus fatalities today, raising the region's total to 56,369 cases and 888 deaths. The one-day total for positive cases is the most since August 7 for the county.

On the same day that San Diego saw the increase in positive cases, Governor Newsom celebrated the opening of a high-tech COVID-19 testing lab in Valencia designed to dramatically increase the state's coronavirus testing capacity while reducing the turnaround time for processing results.

The $25 million lab, plans for which Newsom announced in August as part of a deal with the scientific diagnostics firm PerkinElmer, will ultimately be able to process 150,000 tests per day when it reaches full capacity in March. The 134,000-square-foot lab began operating with 300 employees, but that will increase to 700 by early next year, Newsom said.

The high-volume lab will also dramatically drive down the costs of testing. Newsom said the state is currently paying an average of $150 per COVID- 19 test, and as of Thursday, the state has conducted more than 18.4 million tests.



"We can't continue down that path," Newsom said. "It makes no economic or fiscal sense. That's why we want to disrupt the entire process and the entire system. And that's exactly what we're doing here in a very audacious and bold way in California. We're going to be able to get these tests down to $30.78 per test. ... That's when we're fully operational at 150,000 tests.

In addition to driving down the costs of the testing and increasing statewide testing capacity, the lab will also allow for faster results, the governor said. The contract with PerkinElmer requires tests results within 24 to 48 hours.



Newsom said the lab is opening at "exactly the right time, when more pressure is being placed because of the increase we're experiencing around the nation in our case rate and increase ... (in) our positivity rate and the need and desire to test, to trace to isolate and ultimately get us to where we need to go, and that's with a vaccine."

One woman and two men died between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28. Their ages ranged from the mid-30s to the mid-80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 15,013 tests reported Friday in San Diego County, 3% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases to 2.7%. The 7-day daily average of tests is 11,336.



One new community outbreak was confirmed Friday in a restaurant. It brings the total in the past week to 33, above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

The county avoided the state's purple tier, the most restrictive, for yet another week on Tuesday, remaining in the less restrictive "red" tier of the state's four- tiered coronavirus monitoring system.