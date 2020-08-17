Watch live: County responds after Gov. Newsom says San Diego County could exit California monitoring list by Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — After five straight days of San Diego County public health officials reporting a case rate of fewer than 100 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday said it was "very likely" the county would come off the state's monitoring list Tuesday.



Of the state's 58 counties, 42 remain on that list, with Santa Cruz County falling off Friday.



"This is a dynamic list. People come on, people come off, the numbers shift every single week," Newsom said Monday. "I anticipate this week the numbers to shift again and it looks like, all things being equal and the latest reporting period -- 24-hour reporting period, which we will have later this evening -- it's very likely San Diego will join the list of those counties removed. So, likely tomorrow."



Previously, county and state officials had said if the rate stays below 100 per 100,000 people (it was 91.9 Sunday) for three consecutive days, the county would officially be removed from that list. After an additional 14 consecutive days below that number, K-12 schools could potentially reopen for in-person teaching, depending on individual school district metrics.



Some 48 elementary schools have filed waivers with the county to return to school early.



As the county awaits further guidance from Newsom, public health officials on Sunday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths as of Saturday, raising the county's totals to 34,678 cases, with the death toll remaining at 626.



Of the 7,047 tests reported Sunday, 5% returned positive, maintaining the 14-day positive testing rate at 4.3%, well below the state's target of 8% or fewer. The 7-day rolling average of tests is 7,944 daily.



Of the total positive cases in the county, 2,856 -- or 8.2% -- have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, and 715 -- or 2.1% -- were admitted to an intensive care unit.



County health officials also reported three new community outbreaks, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 24. The latest outbreaks were reported in a business, a restaurant and a restaurant/bar setting, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.



The number of community outbreaks remains well above the county's goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.