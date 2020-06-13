County: Coronado High School graduation gathering a ‘threat to public health’

The county issued cease and desist order 24 hours before gathering in Coronado park.

CORONADO, Calif. — The County of San Diego said Friday a gathering of Coronado High School seniors in a Coronado city park for an unofficial graduation ceremony presented a threat to public health.

Hundreds of students and their families held an impromptu ceremony at Sunset Park on Thursday, one day after the county shut down an in-person graduation ceremony planned on campus.

At the park, organizers read off the names of nearly 300 graduating seniors in the Coronado High School Class of 2020, as parents cheered nearby.

Hundreds of seniors in caps and gowns also paraded onto Coronado Beach in celebration of the end of the school year.

The gathering did not sit well with the County of San Diego Health Department, which had issued a cease and desist order against the on-campus ceremony just 24 hours earlier. It was planned to take place on the football field with social distancing of attendees.

In response to the county order, school staff quickly organized a drive-thru graduation ceremony at Coronado High School on Thursday to comply with health department rules.

Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller made it clear to the community he did not approve of the county health order, posting on the district web site Thursday:

“We regret that the Public Health Officer has issued this order. Our plan for an in-person graduation adhered to all published health and safety regulations. We do not agree with the rationale, but we have no choice but to abide by it.”



At least one school board member attended the large gathering in Sunset Park, where there was little or no social distancing. Many students did not wear masks or facial coverings.

After seeing the video on social media, County spokesperson Michael Workman issued a statement saying, "It's disappointing. At the same time we want to thank all the other schools in the region who followed the guidance and avoided the threat to public health this picture represents."

The superintendent issued the following statement to News 8 on Friday afternoon:

“Yesterday afternoon, CUSD hosted a drive-thru and virtual graduation to honor and celebrate the amazing Class of 2020. We have no comment on non-district sponsored events.”