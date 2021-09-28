SD County to shift, increase COVID testing in Southeastern San Diego

The shift will ensure that the community will continue to have access to free testing.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is increasing its COVID-19 testing capabilities in Southeastern San Diego. With the closing of the Tubman Chavez Community Center, several local churches are stepping up to provide sites for COVID-19 testing in the area.

The shift will ensure that the community will continue to have access to free testing. The move will also expand testing availability from five to seven days among the locations.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 26, the following sites will provide no-appointment COVID-19 testing:

Sundays and Monday

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Bayview Baptist Church

6134 Pastor Timothy J Winters St, San Diego, CA 92114

Monday – Friday

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Encanto Southern Baptist Church

6020 Akins Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

Tuesday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

City of Hope International Church

4999 Holly Dr, San Diego, CA 92113

The Tubman Chavez Community Center closed its doors for good Thursday, ahead of the groundbreaking for the Southeastern Live Well Center next week. The new project will replace and expand the space for public events that was previously available at the Tubman Chavez Community Center.

The center has played a vital role in the response to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Since June 29, 2020, it has provided 182,082 COVID tests and 5,705 vaccinations.

In recent months, the Tubman Chavez Community Center has been open Sundays through Thursdays for COVID-19 testing, as vaccination services shifted across the street to the larger Joe and Vi Jacobs Center.

Vaccinations will continue to be available in the area from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, both at the Jacobs Center (404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114) and the Educational Cultural Complex in Mountain View (4343 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113).