County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, medical experts encourage San Diegans to battle COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Medical professionals, scientists, community leaders and County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher will hold a media conference Monday to address the battle against COVID-19.
Fletcher said now is the time to battle COVID-19, not each other.
"The reopening of businesses should not be pitted against keeping our residents safe. The most immediate threat to the viability of our businesses, our kid’s education, our people and our way of life as San Diegans is this deadly virus. If we allow the virus to become stronger, more powerful, then we all lose. COVID is the enemy. San Diegans need to be safe, be strong and beat COVID," Fletcher said.
The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. with speakers including:
- Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, County of San Diego
- Dr. Rodney Hood, Chief Executive Officer, Care View Medical Group
- Dr. Holly Yang, President, San Diego Medical Society
- Dr. Christian Ramers, Chief of Population Health, Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Dr. Maria Carriedo-Ceniceros, Chief Medical Officer, San Ysidro Health
- Dr. Kristian Andersen, Scripps Research - Professor, Department of Immunology and Microbiology
- Patty Maysent, Chief Executive Officer, UC San Diego Health
News 8 will live stream the media conference on this page and on all social channels.