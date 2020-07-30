COVID-19 case rate slightly improving in San Diego County, remains above state threshold

The month of July has become the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in San Diego. County data shows 180 people have died from coronavirus from July 1 to July 28.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County’s coronavirus case rate has remained above the state threshold for four consecutive weeks as California struggles to control the spread of the virus.

Officials reported a rate of 139.4 cases for every 100,000 residents, an increase over Tuesday’s report but lower than the peak of 158.5 reported July 23.

More people have been hospitalized because of coronavirus in July than in any other month. So far, 668 people have been tested positive and been treated at a county hospital. The previous monthly record was in April when 634 people tested positive and were treated however testing was much more limited in April than it is in July. Hospitals have continued to cope with demand and the increase in patients has not triggered any changes to the health order.

The month of July has become the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in San Diego. County data shows 180 people have died from coronavirus from July 1 to July 28. The previous record was in May when 135 died. The median age of deaths remained unchanged at 78 years old.

Health officials point out mortalities are a lagging indicator of the virus. Many of the cases we are currently seeing were likely tested during the surge in late June and early July.

Case investigators continue to struggle to promptly trace cases because of the influx in positive tests. The county has not met its goal of initiating an investigation within 24 hours for 70% or more of cases in all of July. Data shows investigations began within the designated timeframe less than 12% of the time since July 18. The county is working to hire additional tracers, especially those who speak Spanish, to keep up with demand.

“For the month of July, we now have more than doubled the number of outbreaks that were reported in the month of June,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., the county’s public health officer.

An effort by the county is also underway to crack down on businesses that are violating the Public Health Order. Several “egregious” violators have received notices to close from the county and face a potential fine of up to $1,000 per day. Supervisors and the health officer said they cannot increase the potential penalty because it is set by the state.

The county is working to divert violation reports away from 211 to a new hotline and email system. Details were not immediately available because the project is still in the works.