COVID-19 cases in San Diego County at 4,020 with 144 reported deaths

County officials said they expect San Diego to be able to join the state in reopening more industries and businesses starting later this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego County reported 93 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing the total to 4,020 cases and five additional deaths bringing the total to 144 reported deaths.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer, said the latest people who died from the novel coronavirus included three females ranging in age from their late 70s to early 80s and two males - one in his early 60s and one in his early 80s.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher spoke about the potential for certain local businesses and industries to reopen as early as later this week following similar announcements by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier Monday.

"The governor today outlined some initial steps he believes the state of California can take on Friday. That is incredibly good news," said Fletcher. "The governor's action was based on the science and the data and that is the way to do it. Here at the County of San Diego, we will do the same."

Newsom said the state will release guidelines Thursday for phase two of reopening. Local health officials and county supervisors must approve the plans so additional areas can move on to phase two, according to Newsom.

"Given the present state of where we are and the way things are trending, we expect to be able to join in the state of California's loosening around retail, logistics, and manufacturing restrictions on Friday. That is a positive step forward for our region," Fletcher said.

Fletcher warned against getting complacent despite the good news.

"Keep in mind we haven't crossed a finish line," Fletcher said. "This is not the beginning of the end, rather the end of the beginning. We will not truly be out of the weeds until we have a vaccine of therapeutic treatments."

Supervisors Greg Cox and Fletcher said they are planning to introduce a framework to reopen nonessential businesses at Tuesday's board morning, and the county is preparing to loosen business restrictions on some retail stores in conjunction with the state on Friday.

California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said she hopes specific industries, like manufacturing, can reopen with modifications starting Friday, May 8.

Supervisor Fletcher also mentioned three new appointment-only COVID-19 testing locations opening in San Diego County on Tuesday through a partnership with the state. The initial locations will be at Grossmont College, the former Sears in Chula Vista and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido.

Testing organized by the State of California is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online - note: the site is currently compatible with desktop computers and Android devices. Compatibility with Apple devices is coming soon.

For those without Internet access, call 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County of San Diego - Government State public health authorities are opening appointment-only COVID-1... 9 testing locations in San Diego starting Tuesday, May 5 by appointment only. Make appointments online at lhi.care/covidtesting or 888-634-1123 if no internet access or using an iPhone.

