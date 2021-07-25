COVID-19 cases spike in San Diego leading to long lines at testing centers

"It's pretty alarming and concerning. I've been desensitized with the times, but I'm back to being concerned," said Daisy Valera.

SAN DIEGO — The county of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency reports a spike in COVID-19 cases. Medical directors say in the last few weeks, people who were not fully vaccinated were seven times more likely to contract the virus, adding that a single dose is only 30% effective.

There were long lines at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center on Euclid Avenue Sunday since it's the only county-run testing site open that day.

On Friday, the county reported more than 1,200 new cases; the highest number since Feb. 5, 2021.

"It's pretty alarming and concerning. I've been desensitized with the times because we dealt with this a year plus, but I'm back to being concerned," said Daisy Valera who was getting tested for COVID-19.

"It's definitely worrisome and makes you more scared," said Dianna Morris who was also getting tested for Covid-19.

Between June 21 and July 20, more than 6,500 San Diegans tested positive for COVID-19. 11% percent were fully vaccinated while 89% were not.

"I believe in the vaccine. I do advise people to get vaccinated. Unlike other countries, we have that privilege and we should take advantage," said Valera.

According to the county's site, 98% of hospitalizations in the last month are for people who are not vaccinated or who have not had both doses of the vaccine. Experts say close to 150,000 San Diegans are only partially vaccinated and overdue for their second shot.

"We all thought we would be safe. Even if you are vaccinated, you just have to be safe," said Morris.