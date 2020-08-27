COVID-19 Community Response Fund surpasses $50 million in grants to help San Diegans in need

Since March 16, The San Diego Foundation has raised more than $52.9 million for the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Foundation Thursday announced the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted more than $50 million to over 160 nonprofit organizations helping San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

Organizers said the grants include $675,000 to 14 nonprofits delivering food assistance, healthcare and financial support to local communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The funding also includes $25 million through the San Diego County Childcare Provider Grant Program, a partnership between the County of San Diego, The San Diego Foundation, Child Development Associates and YMCA of San Diego County that will distribute $25 million in CARES Act funding to childcare providers impacted by COVID-19.

“While the crisis is far from over, I’m proud to say that our region continues to meet the moment and help our communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “Together, thanks to the generosity of thousands of San Diegans, we have been able to distribute more than $50 million in relief, comfort and hope into every corner of our County.”

Since March 16, The San Diego Foundation has raised more than $52.9 million for the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund through 3,390 individuals, businesses, foundations and donor-advised funds, including an additional $250,000 from the Diane Johnson Charitable Fund at The San Diego Foundation.

The latest round of rapid response grants includes:

Child Development Associates, Inc. - $11,500,000

To assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas.

YMCA of San Diego County - $11,500,000

To assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas.

Feeding San Diego - $100,000

To support the East County mobile pantry program delivering food to rural neighborhoods with high poverty and food deserts, including Alpine, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Fallbrook, Guatay, Jacumba, Julian, Oceanside, Pauma, Potrero, San Marcos, Shelter Valley and Vista

San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation - $100,000

To support the Right Recovery: Business Assistance/Anchor Institution Collaborative, assisting small businesses and creating long-term resiliency by building sustainable connections to customers and markets

USO San Diego - $100,000

To provide essential food and product support to active-duty military family members across San Diego County, including new drive-thru distribution sites

Partnership for a Better San Diego - AFL-CIO - $60,000

To purchase storage, refrigeration and other critical equipment, as well as transportation to assist with food distributions

San Diego Hunger Coalition - $55,000

To expand food distribution systems and increase capacity for San Diego County school districts to provide safe, curbside meal assistance to students

I Am My Brother’s Keeper - $50,000

To provide food and personal protective equipment to low-to-moderate income families

Gary & Mary West Senior Dental Center - $46,000

To provide seniors with affordable, high-quality oral healthcare with comprehensive education, and clinical and wellness services

Via International - $29,000

To support food distribution in the District 4 Promise Zone

Workers Relief Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $28,838

To provide financial assistance to employees affected by layoffs and reduced working hours

People’s Legal Services - $25,000

To respond to the increased need for low-cost legal services in the areas of landlord-tenant, family law, immigration and small claims

San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $25,000

To provide flexible resources for individual artists and creative workers in financial distress, including historically marginalized Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artists and creatives

We All We Got SD (via Mission Edge) - $24,000

To support non-English speaking families and communities underserved by health and social service systems

Jewish Family Service - $20,000

To provide meal delivery to seniors unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19 related health concerns

Western Service Workers Association (via Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans) - $15,000

To provide weekly food distribution, utility payment advocacy, and medical service referrals to low-income service workers and families