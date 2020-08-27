COVID-19 Community Response Fund surpasses $50 million in grants to help San Diegans in need

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Foundation Thursday announced the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has granted more than $50 million to over 160 nonprofit organizations helping San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
Organizers said the grants include $675,000 to 14 nonprofits delivering food assistance, healthcare and financial support to local communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
The funding also includes $25 million through the San Diego County Childcare Provider Grant Program, a partnership between the County of San Diego, The San Diego Foundation, Child Development Associates and YMCA of San Diego County that will distribute $25 million in CARES Act funding to childcare providers impacted by COVID-19.
“While the crisis is far from over, I’m proud to say that our region continues to meet the moment and help our communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” shared Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “Together, thanks to the generosity of thousands of San Diegans, we have been able to distribute more than $50 million in relief, comfort and hope into every corner of our County.”
Since March 16, The San Diego Foundation has raised more than $52.9 million for the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund through 3,390 individuals, businesses, foundations and donor-advised funds, including an additional $250,000 from the Diane Johnson Charitable Fund at The San Diego Foundation.
The latest round of rapid response grants includes:
Child Development Associates, Inc. - $11,500,000
- To assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas.
YMCA of San Diego County - $11,500,000
- To assist childcare providers with staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience and capital improvements for outdoor areas.
Feeding San Diego - $100,000
- To support the East County mobile pantry program delivering food to rural neighborhoods with high poverty and food deserts, including Alpine, Bonsall, Borrego Springs, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Fallbrook, Guatay, Jacumba, Julian, Oceanside, Pauma, Potrero, San Marcos, Shelter Valley and Vista
San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation - $100,000
- To support the Right Recovery: Business Assistance/Anchor Institution Collaborative, assisting small businesses and creating long-term resiliency by building sustainable connections to customers and markets
USO San Diego - $100,000
- To provide essential food and product support to active-duty military family members across San Diego County, including new drive-thru distribution sites
Partnership for a Better San Diego - AFL-CIO - $60,000
- To purchase storage, refrigeration and other critical equipment, as well as transportation to assist with food distributions
San Diego Hunger Coalition - $55,000
- To expand food distribution systems and increase capacity for San Diego County school districts to provide safe, curbside meal assistance to students
I Am My Brother’s Keeper - $50,000
- To provide food and personal protective equipment to low-to-moderate income families
Gary & Mary West Senior Dental Center - $46,000
- To provide seniors with affordable, high-quality oral healthcare with comprehensive education, and clinical and wellness services
Via International - $29,000
- To support food distribution in the District 4 Promise Zone
Workers Relief Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $28,838
- To provide financial assistance to employees affected by layoffs and reduced working hours
People’s Legal Services - $25,000
- To respond to the increased need for low-cost legal services in the areas of landlord-tenant, family law, immigration and small claims
San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Initiative (via Mission Edge) – $25,000
- To provide flexible resources for individual artists and creative workers in financial distress, including historically marginalized Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) artists and creatives
We All We Got SD (via Mission Edge) - $24,000
- To support non-English speaking families and communities underserved by health and social service systems
Jewish Family Service - $20,000
- To provide meal delivery to seniors unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19 related health concerns
Western Service Workers Association (via Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans) - $15,000
- To provide weekly food distribution, utility payment advocacy, and medical service referrals to low-income service workers and families
To donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, click here.