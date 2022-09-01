COVID-19 test kits picked up by San Diego school staff following delay

Families will be contacted directly by their district or school on how to receive the test kits.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Office of Education on Sunday distributed the remaining 205,380 at-home COVID-19 test kits allocated by the state for the county's K-12 public school students. School staff members were asked to pick up the tests at a warehouse and disperse to families.

The distribution came after a delay meant some area students did not receive a test before returning to school after winter break. A combination of the weather and high demand for at-home tests resulted in the disruption to plans to have 400,000 COVID tests ahead of the return to school.

School district and charter school staff members loaded pallets of the at-home test kits into cargo trucks and vans, said Music Watson of the Office of Education.

Families will be contacted directly by their district or school on how to receive the test kits.

"SDCOE is committed to keeping kids safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools," Watson said. "Distributing these test kits to local schools is part of that ongoing commitment to health and safety."