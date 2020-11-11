COVID-19 testing site opens in Vista; sites open on Veterans Day

The free, no-appointment site will open Nov. 11 and will offer testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days per week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The County of San Diego is partnering with the Vista Unified School District and the City of Vista to open a COVID-19 testing site for students, teachers and the general public.

The free, no-appointment site will open Nov. 11 and will offer testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days per week. The site will be located at Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe in Vista.

“We’re happy to partner with the school district and city to make it easier for people to get tested for the novel coronavirus,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “If people have any symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested immediately.”

The new site, which is jointly used by the school district and city residents, will have the capacity to test 500 people daily. The COVID-19 tests take about 5-10 minutes and the results generally come back in less than three days.

Testing Sites Open on Veterans Day

While Veterans Day is a national holiday, the County will have 18 COVID-19 testing sites open on Nov. 11 to help slow the spread of the virus.

The County has joined with the San Diego Veterans Coalition in a promotion to urge people to get tested on Veterans Day.

People with and without symptoms who are at higher risk for COVID-19 should be tested. Health care and essential workers should also get a test, as well as people who had close contact to a positive case or live in communities that are being highly impacted.