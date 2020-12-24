The transmission rate has been slowing for nearly two weeks. The rate of positive cases reached a new high of 12.3% over a two-week period but was trending down.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting

California has become the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases. A tally by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday showed the nation’s most populated state has recorded 2,010,157 infections since January.

The grim milestone comes as a COVID-19 crisis that health officials say stems from Thanksgiving gatherings strains California’s medical system. More than 18,000 people are hospitalized and many of the state’s intensive care units filled.

State nears 2 million confirmed cases mark

California’s Christmas Eve is being marked by a grim milestone as the state is poised to become the first to top 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Johns Hopkins University is expected to report that the state reached the mark on Thursday, barely six weeks since hitting 1 million cases.

California has seen its number of cases climb exponentially in recent weeks, overwhelming hospitals, and public officials are begging people to stay home and not mingle for Christmas to avoid yet another surge.

Yet despite all that, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that there are hints residents may be heeding medical officials’ increasingly desperate calls for caution during the holidays. The transmission rate has been slowing for nearly two weeks. The rate of positive cases reached a new high of 12.3% over a two-week period but was starting to trend down. Yet the state's worst surge is taking a horrendous toll that threatens to only worsen if people gather during the holidays.

Court orders virus safety rules for Foster Farms plant

A court says a chicken processing plant in central California that saw a deadly coronavirus outbreak must provide its workers with masks and follow a raft of other anti-COVID-19 health orders.

A judge in Merced County on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order sought by a union against Foster Farms. A virus outbreak at its Livingston facility — one of the world’s largest chicken plants — killed nine people and sickened hundreds earlier this year. Foster Farms says it's already following safety rules and repeatedly testing employees for COVID-19, which has caused serious outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide.



CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS:

Watch more: