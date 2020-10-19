COVID changes at Tahoe ski resorts will be mostly indoors

Mount Rose spokesman Travis Bennett says the beauty of the ski industry is social distancing already exists.

RENO, Nev. — Skiing and snowboarding won’t be much different on the slopes when Lake Tahoe ski resorts begin reopening next month but a variety of changes are planned indoors because of COVID-19.

Capacity limits will be in place and some resorts are adopting reservation systems but masks and social-distancing requirements won’t phase skiers.

Mount Rose spokesman Travis Bennett says the beauty of the ski industry is social distancing already exists. Wearing face coverings, masks and gloves are part of normal attire. At least outdoors, he says it's going to be business as usual. Heavenly and Northstar are the first scheduled to open Nov. 20.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.