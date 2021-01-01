Meet a 'COVID Chaser' from San Diego, helping fight coronavirus across the country

They travel to the hardest hit areas in the country to save lives. San Diego ICU, ER nurse, Tracy Contizano has been chasing COVID for nearly 6 months now.

We first met Tracy Contizano a few months ago when she went to help out in New York City when it was ground zero for COVID.

Since then she has traveled to the hardest hit areas and is now dealing with PTSD and exhaustion.

She tell us why she still does it.

"It feels like just have this need to help and this need to do something more. It is getting out of control now and we just want to help more and more people and it takes over your being. This is why we became nurses," said Contizano.

She used to be a ICU / ER nurse at UCSD before traveling to the hardest hit area at the beginning of the pandemic - Bellvue Hospital in New York City.

"I dealt with a lot of death and a lot more than I had in my whole 25 year career," said Contizano.

When she came home to San Diego she said she was not the same person.

She just wrapped up battling COVID in one area to come home to a new personal battle - PTSD.

"I could not readjust. I found myself breaking down and crying. And reliving it over and over again. A lot of night terrors and problems when I came back so I could not adjust to my job that I loved for 17 years," said Contizano.

She felt the urge to keep fighting.

"I came up with my own saying of slaying the COVID beast." said Contizano.

She quit her job at UCSD to chase COVID.

She chased the virus to the next hard hit area - Laredo, Texas.

"Daily we had someone die," said Contizano.

Then she went on to Irving, Texas where she is now.

She works 12 hours a day six days a week.

"I miss my friends. I miss my family. It is very difficult," said Contizano.

"I come back to a hotel room that is empty. The holidays have been very difficult. There's no one to wish me a Merry Christmas or a Happy Thanksgiving," said Contizano.

She says given all that she has been through, she would do it all again.

"You have to help. You can't sit back and watch people die. You have to help and I have the skill set. I was trained to do this," said Contizano.

She finally gets to come home to San Diego to rest at the end of January, but she fears her break won't last long here.