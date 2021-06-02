Comparing COVID-19 to other deadly diseases in U.S. history

COVID-19 is more deadly than most other pandemics that have hit the U.S., except for the one in 1918.

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 is more deadly than most other pandemics that have hit the U.S., except for the one in 1918. As of January 22, coronavirus had killed 410,000 people in the country. The 1918 Flu Pandemic took 675,000 lives, and health experts aren't expecting that many deaths this time.

But COVID has been much, much worse than the 1968 Influenza Pandemic which killed 116,00 people, and the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic which killed 12,469.

When you look at COVID-19 compared to other deadly diseases, it hasn’t killed quite as many people. As of January 22nd, COVID's 410,000 people have died in not quite a year. The average death toll in 2020 for Hearth Disease was 655,000 and 606,520 people die of cancer.

Compared to people lost during famous moments in history, COVID is right up there. For instance, in World War II the U.S. lost 405,399 military casualties.

So as President Biden pointed out, on January 22nd we already passed World War II American casualties. 58,000 members of the military were killed in Vietnam, a number that coronavirus deaths surpassed early on.