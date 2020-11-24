Meet the COVID-19 'Long haulers' still suffering from symptoms months later

Many of these people were young and healthy. Then, COVID-19 came along.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There is a lot about COVID-19 we still don't know, like things we are finding out the hard way through those infected, including relatively young people who had little to no symptoms. Unfortunately, now - months after contracting the virus – they can barely get out of bed.

“The migraines - they are like ten times worse than a flu headache,” Sadie Nagamootoo told 60 Minutes, which featured some of these patients Sunday night, calling them “long haulers” because their symptoms may never go away. “There are sometimes where my hands feel like they have pins and needles and I have to stop using them because I can't feel anything.”



“I was sick with COVID, but this post-COVID experience has been beyond the worst experience of my life,” added Nitza Rochez.



A Facebook group called Survivor Corps has over 120,000 members. Many of them are long haulers who say they're constantly exhausted and scared that they may never recover and may never have their normal life back.

“I feel like, at some point in time, this virus is going to take my life,” said Ellen DiMarco.

They're suffering from everything from a loss of taste and smell, to their hair falling out, to lung and heart damage. Some say, at times, simply breathing is a struggle.

“There's no doubt, at this point, that there are long term effects,” said Professor Yaneer Bar-Yam from the New England Complex Systems Institute. He said among those affected are 20 to 40 year olds - who otherwise seemed totally healthy.

“And they end up having this happen to them after they've tested negative," said Bar-Yam. "It sometimes gets worse rather than better a few months later.”



Bar-Yam said he's seen this before - when SARS hit in the early 2000s. Ten years later, some patients still couldn't return to work. His warning with Covid-19?

“Don't get infected," said Bar-Yam. "It may turn out to be very severe. Even if you're young and healthy and athletic.”