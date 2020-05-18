$75M in federal COVID-19 funding to aid North County San Diego, South Orange County hospitals

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than $75 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will assist health care providers in North County San Diego and South Orange County to help cover costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, it was announced Monday by Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano.



The funding includes $39.2 million for the University of California San Diego Medical Center, $6.75 million for Tri-City Hospital, $6.14 million for Scripps Green Hospital and $6.45 million for Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.



"As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic together, it's critical that local health care providers have the resources they need to respond to this crisis," Levin said. "I'm pleased to announce that local providers have received more than $75 million in federal relief funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration thanks to legislation passed by Congress.