Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 4,020 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 144 reported deaths.
- View San Diego County cases by zip code or city.
- San Diego County is following the California stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
- Click here for previous daily updates.
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 58,815 confirmed cases in California and 2,412 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 3,334 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,140 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 809,036 tests have been conducted as of May 5, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
May 7
DMV reopening offices, including San Diego, San Marcos locations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 25 of its field offices Friday, including San Diego and San Marcos locations, to assist customers with appointments and "transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office."
The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.
Apple awards $10 million to San Diego area company for COVID-19 response
Apple is awarding San Diego (Murietta)-based COPAN Diagnostics $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for Covid-19 tests for hospitals across the US. COPAN expects to add more than 50 new employees to support this effort.
COPAN is a global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics. The company has been in California for 25 years and currently employs 100 people; with this effort, they expect to add more than 50 new employees in the US.
No customers inside when San Diego businesses reopen
As more San Diego County businesses prepare to reopen, it is important to remember that only curbside pick-up will be allowed, and no customers should be inside the premises.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce modifications to his order later this week and allow more businesses to safely open.
San Diegans urged to stay home and stay cool during heat warning
Residents are reminded to avoid activities that may cause overheating due to high temperatures this week in San Diego’s valleys and deserts.
“With hot weather comes huge risks for many San Diegans, especially our seniors and the disabled,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents much of East County. “In light of the current stay-at-home orders, it’s critical that we are in contact with family, friends and neighbors and make sure they are doing all they can to stay cool.”
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:
Know how it spreads
There is no vaccine
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus
It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact
And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
Protect yourself
Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourselves and others
Protect others
Stay home when you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow
Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.
The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.
While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.