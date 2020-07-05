Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 58,815 confirmed cases in California and 2,412 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,334 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,140 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. 809,036 tests have been conducted as of May 5, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

tests have been conducted as of May 5, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 7

DMV reopening offices, including San Diego, San Marcos locations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 25 of its field offices Friday, including San Diego and San Marcos locations, to assist customers with appointments and "transactions that require an in-person visit to a field office."



The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Wednesdays, when offices will open at 9 a.m.

Apple awards $10 million to San Diego area company for COVID-19 response

Apple is awarding San Diego (Murietta)-based COPAN Diagnostics $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for Covid-19 tests for hospitals across the US. COPAN expects to add more than 50 new employees to support this effort.



COPAN is a global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics. The company has been in California for 25 years and currently employs 100 people; with this effort, they expect to add more than 50 new employees in the US.

No customers inside when San Diego businesses reopen

As more San Diego County businesses prepare to reopen, it is important to remember that only curbside pick-up will be allowed, and no customers should be inside the premises.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce modifications to his order later this week and allow more businesses to safely open.

San Diegans urged to stay home and stay cool during heat warning

Residents are reminded to avoid activities that may cause overheating due to high temperatures this week in San Diego’s valleys and deserts.

“With hot weather comes huge risks for many San Diegans, especially our seniors and the disabled,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents much of East County. “In light of the current stay-at-home orders, it’s critical that we are in contact with family, friends and neighbors and make sure they are doing all they can to stay cool.”

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.