Coronavirus in San Diego and California: May 3 - 5 (midday), 2020

Editor's note: This story shows updates about the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego and California from May 3 - 5 (midday), 2020.

May 5

San Diego County leaders vote unanimously to adopt framework to reopen businesses

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a framework to reopen businesses in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The framework offers guidelines on employee and customer safety, sanitation, physical distancing, and general business practices and communications.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors plan to help families of essential workers

The County Board of Supervisors will consider taking action Tuesday to help out the families of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes a day after a caravan of county employees called for hazard pay and safer working conditions.

The Board of Supervisors will consider policies authored by Supervisor Fletcher to grant hazard pay to front-line County employees, and make $5 million available for childcare vouchers for essential workers.

3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in San Diego County

State public health authorities opened appointment-only COVID-19 testing locations in San Diego County Tuesday. The initial locations will be at Grossmont College, the former Sears in Chula Vista and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido.

Testing organized by the State of California is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online - note: the site is currently compatible with desktop computers and Android devices. Compatibility with Apple devices is coming soon.

For those without Internet access, call 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 4

San Diego businesses and workers provide reopening strategy

San Diego county and city leaders unveiled a plan Monday that will allow local businesses to safely reopen and operate once state public health restrictions are lifted.

The guidelines aimed at maintaining employee and customer safety were developed by the Responsible COVID-19 Economic Reopening Advisory Group -- RECOVER -- which consists of nearly 30 local business and civic leaders from various industries.

California governor says some business may reopen this week

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will gradually allow certain business to reopen as soon as Friday, as the state sees hopeful signs in data tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing, sporting goods and flower shops. However there would be restrictions, such as curbside pickups.

It did not include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices.

Newsom says a key consideration for loosening stay-at-home orders is the ability for health authorities to conduct widespread testing and establish a system to determine if someone who is infected might have spread the virus to someone else.

US Attorney to landlords: Don’t demand sexual favors from financially burdened tenants during COVID-19 pandemic – or ever

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer issued a warning to landlords Monday reminding them it is against the law to demand sexual favors from tenants who can’t pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California, Brewer is using all available tools against anyone using the coronavirus crisis to sexually harass those who are financially burdened and/or in need of housing.

According to Brewer, while many landlords have responded with “understanding and care,” there have been reports of others who have responded to requests for rent deferral by demanding sexual favors.

What will California do about the rent?

Every first of the month, California’s past due rent bill gets bigger.

As the state enters May sheltering in place for the seventh straight week to stop the spread of COVID-19, nearly 1 in 5 California workers have filed for unemployment, with millions more wondering if their next paycheck will actually materialize.

As missed rent payments mount, California tenants and the landlords that depend on their monthly checks to pay their bills are increasingly and aggressively asking the same questions:

How much rent is going to be owed at the end of this? (A lot).

How long will tenants have to repay it? (Unclear).

Is the state going to pick up some of the tab? (Some, but the real help may have to come from the feds).

San Diego County hiring coronavirus case tracers

In about one day, more than 1,000 people applied to become a coronavirus case tracer for the county. The temporary, full-time position was posted last week as San Diego County expects it will need more help to contact up to 1,200 people daily as it fulfills its “testing, tracing, treatment” strategy, also known as “T3.”

Currently, the county has 135 tracers, up from 128 last week. They had performed 4,903 investigations as of Tuesday. Some of the new tracers may be existing county staff who will be retrained, but the county expects to fill the ranks with new hires at $19.50 an hour who will remain on the job for between six and nine months.

COVID-19 cases in San Diego County at 4,020 with 144 reported deaths; officials expect San Diego to join state in reopening more industries this week



Supervisor Nathan Fletcher spoke about the potential for certain local businesses and industries to reopen as early as later this week following similar announcements by California Governor Gavin Newsom earlier Monday.

Governor Newsom announced safety guidelines for certain industries to resume business at the end of the week. You can read the full report here.

Law firm in La Jolla offering pro bono estate planning for San Diego health care workers in response to COVID-19

Blanchard, Krasner & French, a law firm with offices in La Jolla, California, and Reno, Nevada, is offering remote, pro bono estate planning services to essential healthcare workers, and their spouses, who reside in the San Diego region, in gratitude for their work on the front lines of COVID-19. Recipients of pro bono services will be assessed via application on a first-come, first-serve basis. To learn more about the firm, visit www.bkflaw.com.

Beaches in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad reopen for limited use

City beaches in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad will reopen in limited fashion Monday along with state beaches in Torrey Pines and Carlsbad.



Beachgoers will be allowed to run and walk on the sand, as well as surf, swim, kayak and paddleboard in the ocean. Group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are still prohibited. Parks and trails in the city of Carlsbad will also reopen Monday at 2 p.m. for walking, running and sitting on the grass. Parking lots at the parks will be open at half-capacity.

Photos of man wearing KKK hood at Santee grocery store as face covering

A disturbing post, showing a man wearing a KKK hood while grocery shopping at Vons, has been circulating on social media.

The photos were taken at the store on Mission Gorge Road in Santee Saturday afternoon.

WARNING: This story contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

UC San Diego Health offers virtual appointments to patients with COVID-19

UC San Diego Health now offers a specialized telemedicine clinic to help patients with COVID-19 return to good health in their homes under close observation of an infectious disease team.

“Our goal is to help the patient recover comfortably and with confidence,” said Michele Ritter, MD, clinic director, UC San Diego Health. “Treating COVID-19 can be vexing because symptoms can fluctuate throughout the day. Our team helps patients manage their care with over-the-counter measures and prescription medications when necessary.”

For more information, click here.

May 3

San Diego law enforcement taking 'educational approach' to facial covering ordinance in first days

Sunday marked the third day San Diegans were under a new facial covering ordinance which went into effect Friday. News 8 has received a lot of emails about the new public health order implemented amid the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic and many are wondering how enforcement of the requirement is going.

County health officials have said anyone caught breaking the ordinance could be charged with a misdemeanor however San Diego law enforcement opted to take an educational approach in the first few days of the ordinance.

San Diego County reports 3,927 cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths

San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency released the latest data on local cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday. The agency reported an increase of 85 cases since Saturday bringing the total to 3,927 and one additional death bringing the total loss of life to 139.

The latest person to die from COVID-19 was an 81-year-old female with underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

News 8 highlights small businesses: The Trails Eatery reopens for takeout in San Carlos

All this week, News 8 will be putting the spotlight on small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis. Special stories will be featured nightly in our 6:30 p.m. newscast hoping to help drive up business and share important information.

Nearly two months after closing its doors due to the coronavirus lockdown, The Trails Eatery in San Carlos is finally back open, dishing out meals to customers. But despite opening back up, it still isn’t business as usual.

For many small, locally owned businesses, that’s their new reality. Finding ways to bring in revenue, despite the fact that the way you do business, has been turned upside down.

New COVID-19 testing sites to open in San Diego County Tuesday

State public health authorities are opening appointment-only COVID-19 testing locations in San Diego County starting Tuesday. The initial locations will be at Grossmont College, the former Sears in Chula Vista and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido.

Testing organized by the State of California is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online - note: the site is currently compatible with desktop computers and Android devices. Compatibility with Apple devices is coming soon.

For those without Internet access, call 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lifeguards say most San Diego beachgoers following guidelines

Beachgoers were continuing to keep their distance from each other Sunday and follow other guidelines such as only engaging in physical activities like jogging, walking, swimming and surfing, lifeguard officials said.



This weekend was the first time some beaches were open, with restrictions, since the area went on coronavirus lockdown in March.

North County San Diego beaches to reopen Monday

On Monday, city officials in Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad will begin to open their beaches.

Jorge Moreno with California State Parks confirmed Sunday that state beaches in Carlsbad will open Mondy at 9 a.m. - the same time as the city's beach opens.



Torrey Pines State Beach also will open at 6 a.m., according to Moreno.



San Diego County’s other state park beaches including Border Field State Park, San Onofre State Beach, Silver Strand State Beach and Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will remain closed.

Lake Poway reopens

The Lake Poway Recreation Area opened to the public at 9 a.m. Sunday and will resume regular hours of 6 a.m. to sunset on Monday, city officials said.



Parking lots at Lake Poway will open to half capacity and boating is not allowed, officials said. The playground will remain closed and active sports are limited to people within the same household, they said.

San Diego small business owner react to reports of big company’s taking federal relief money

Many San Diego businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic without federal relief funds. According to a new report from the Washington Post, a lot of that stimulus money ended up going to big businesses with millions in the bank.

Tim Kirkpatrick, the owner of Wavelines, a surf, skate and snow shop, is in the same place a lot of small business owners are right now: trying to survive while also seeking help from the federal government.

"I didn't even get to apply for two weeks and the money ran out a day later,” he said.

While the government unveiled a $369-billion relief program to help local mom-and-pop businesses, the Washington Post reports a big chunk of the money went to big businesses. Some of those businesses have up to 500 employees and several have CEOs who make upwards of $10 - $15 million a year.

California lawmakers set to return as coronavirus lingers

(AP) -- Some California lawmakers are preparing to return to the Capitol after more than a month away because of the coronavirus. It's the first sustained legislative activity since lawmakers recessed on March 16. Some lawmakers will be staying home.

Assemblyman Bill Quirk is 73 years old, lives in a retirement community and says many of his neighbors are in ill health. He said he has asked Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to let him participate remotely. But Rendon said the state constitution won't allow it. The California Assembly has scheduled nine committee hearings this week.

