Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 69,382 confirmed cases in California and 2,847 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,248 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,093 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. 991,897 tests have been conducted as of May 10, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

tests have been conducted as of May 10, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 14

Dental offices reopen with big changes due to COVID-19

Dentist offices have been closed to patients for several weeks for non-emergency procedures, but now that they're opening up, what will your next visit look like as many offices are asking their patients to wear masks.

"Every person that walks in the office must wear a mask. We’ll screen our staff and doctors,’ said Dr. Kami Hoss, CEO and co-founder of The Super Dentists, which has six offices throughout San Diego County.

May 13

Newsom: As California reopens, best to stay close to home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says it will defeat the purpose of letting some counties reopen more quickly if they start attracting visitors from elsewhere. Newsom says the state wants a “regional focus" on reopening.

His remarks Wednesday come as the state has approved 17 counties to move faster than the state in easing stay-at-home orders.

They are mostly rural counties in inland Northern California. Meanwhile in Southern California, four large counties struggling to meet the state's benchmarks for reopening sent a letter asking for a meeting with the governor.

San Diego, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties want to move more quickly than the state allows.

Locked down neighbors let loose at 'Quaranchella' concerts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With a bit of Beatles, a little Little Richard and a lot of Elton John, Adam Chester is bringing good vibes to his locked-down Los Angeles neighborhood. Normally, Chester is a surrogate Elton John, who sings and plays the rock superstar's parts at rehearsals.

With that work on hold, Chester has been giving concerts to his neighbors from a safe social distance in front of his house.

This past Saturday, Chester opened his show with a tribute to the late Little Richard, played a trio of John songs, and sang the Beatles “Hey Jude” with backup from his neighbors.

California booze regulators seek swift sanctions amid virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s bar and restaurant regulators are seeking emergency powers to immediately crack down on what they call bad actors who are gaming the system by refusing to follow state rules intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new proposed regulations take a tougher tone even as the state relaxes rules for sit-down dining in select counties. The pending regulations would allow the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to immediately but temporarily suspend or limit licenses. Under current rules, businesses can remain open while they fight the sanctions.

The California Restaurant Association did not immediately comment.

San Diego County says staying home has saved thousands of lives

88,097 people have been tested for COVID-19 in San Diego County, with over 3,500 people tested on Tuesday, May 12, alone. 5,278 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Diego County total. 6% of those cases have been admitted to the ICU.

194 people have died of COVID-19 in San Diego County. The county announced five deaths and clarified that a death announced yesterday was actually a duplicate, according to Dr. Wilma Wooten.

These five new deaths were people that ranged in age from 56 to 97. You can read the full story here.

San Diego Superior Court livestreaming proceedings during COVID-19 closures

The San Diego Superior Court began livestreaming criminal court proceedings Wednesday on its YouTube page in order to provide public access during the court's COVID-19-related closures.



While county courthouses remain shuttered to the public until at least May 26, criminal proceedings have been ongoing for defendants who remain in custody.

Everyday California reopens kayak and board rentals

La Jolla-based ocean adventure and lifestyle company, Everyday California, announced Wednesday the reopening of their kayak and board rentals. As restrictions begin to lift on beaches and water activities. A full rundown on preventative measures and precautions for Everyday California's rentals can be found here.

South Bay leaders push for new COVID-19 testing due to increase cases

The South Bay is being hit exponentially hard, that's why county leaders are taking several new steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis held a media briefing, along with other South Bay leaders, Wednesday to share how symptomatic and asymptomatic residents of National City can get tested, what resources are in the pipeline, and what local agencies are doing to strengthen T3 efforts (testing, tracking and treatment).

