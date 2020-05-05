Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 56,212 confirmed cases in California and 2,317 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

3,284 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,179 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

779,902 tests have been conducted as of May 3, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

tests have been conducted as of May 3, according to the CA Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 5

San Diego County Board of Supervisors votes down hazard pay for essential workers, approves childcare vouchers

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday against one action and passed another authored by Supervisor Nathan Fletcher aimed to help the families of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The voting came a day after a caravan of county employees called for hazard pay and safer working conditions.

The Board of Supervisors was presented policies authored by Supervisor Fletcher to grant hazard pay to front-line San Diego County employees and make $5 million available for childcare vouchers for essential workers.

The board voted against the hazard pay but passed the childcare voucher item.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department provides clarification on golf cart usage

The County of San Diego's public health order was changed on May 1 with the easing of restrictions in several areas including golf courses. Since the changes, many locals have had questions about the use of golf carts.

On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department released the following clarification saying golf cart usage is limited to the following groups:

• Senior citizens over 55 years of age.

• People of any age with disabilities that would prevent them from walking the course.

People in those groups can share a cart with a member of their household, according to the sheriff's department.

Governor Newsom meets with small business owners to discuss 'new normal'

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom met with a small business owner in Sacramento to discuss how certain industries are planning to reopen later this week with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

“We’re not going back to a normal. We’re going to a new normal,” said Newsom, adding that right now is about having safety modifications and tools in workplaces until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

San Diego County leaders vote unanimously to adopt framework to reopen businesses

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a framework to reopen businesses in a safe manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The framework offers guidelines on employee and customer safety, sanitation, physical distancing, and general business practices and communications.

3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in San Diego County

State public health authorities opened appointment-only COVID-19 testing locations in San Diego County Tuesday. The initial locations will be at Grossmont College, the former Sears in Chula Vista and the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido.

Testing organized by the State of California is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online - note: the site is currently compatible with desktop computers and Android devices. Compatibility with Apple devices is coming soon.

For those without Internet access, call 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-----------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.