SAN DIEGO —

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer discussed the next phase of Operation Shelter to Home on Tuesday.

The city has so far relocated hundreds of homeless individuals from shelters into the San Diego Convention Center to provide safe and sanitary living conditions amid the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s office reports the next phase includes outreach teams working to bring people living on San Diego streets into the convention center. Since Friday, more than 85 unsheltered individuals have reportedly moved into the convention center.

For Tuesday’s briefing, Mayor Faulconer was joined by Alpha Project President and CEO Bob McElroy and Father Joe’s Villages President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas. Their organizations are two of three service providers assisting clients at the convention center.

