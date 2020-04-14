SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 23,338 confirmed cases in California and 758 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the California Department of Public Health. Approximately 215,400 tests had been conducted. At least 202,208 results have been received and another 13,200 are pending as of April 13, according to the California Department of Public Health.

had been conducted. At least have been received and another as of April 13, according to the California Department of Public Health. 3,124 Californians have been hospitalized, and 1,177 are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Californians have been hospitalized, and are in the ICU, according to the California Department of Public Health. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

April 14

Countywide death toll reaches 52

1,930 people in San Diego County have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 27,048 people that have been tested. The county announced 83 new cases on Tuesday, none of which are homeless people.

53 people have died countywide. These newly-announced deaths were people ranging in age from 63 to 100, according to McDonald. If a person dies at home, the medical examiner is in charge of investigating. You can read the full story here.

SD Loyal raising money to help Rady Children’s Hospital combat COVID-19

The San Diego Loyal Soccer Club on Tuesday announced a partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital and the Conrad Prebys Foundation to raise money for the hospital’s fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Last week, the hospital announced a $350,000 matching grant from the foundation to fund the creation of 3D-printed nasal swabs, protective face shields, and other critically needed materials to protect health care workers on the frontlines as well as patients and families.

Through a virtual fundraising challenge, the SD Loyal is asking fans and locals to help the team reach their goal of $30,000 to, in turn, get the hospital closer to reaching its goal in partnership with the Conrad Prebys Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund.

Click here for full story.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announces $1.08 billion to California airports in response to COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $1.08 billion in airport aid to 188 airports in California to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. View a list of California airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

Chula Vista community thanks first responders

On Tuesday morning, officers were given greeting cards along with candy and other sweets to thank them for their service. For the full story, click here.

Governor Newsom reveals roadmap for easing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders to reopen California

Governor Gavin Newsom addressed Californians Tuesday and laid out parameters and tools needed before the state would modify California’s statewide stay-at-home orders and other broad COVID-19 interventions.

Newsom revealed a roadmap, that includes six key indicators, for gradually releasing California from the coronavirus restrictions that have kept 40 million residents indoors for much of the last month.

Read the full story here.

------------------------------------------------------

RELATED: San Diego County gives daily coronavirus update

RELATED: Governor Newsom reveals roadmap for easing COVID-19 stay-at-home orders to reopen California

RELATED: SD Loyal raising money to help Rady Children’s Hospital combat COVID-19

RELATED: The power of community: San Diegans helping one another

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.

While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.