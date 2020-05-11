Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Key COVID-19 facts in San Diego and California:

Nov. 5

AstraZeneca expects to deliver COVID-19 vaccine trial data by year's end

AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said Thursday.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness. Once those results are reported, regulators will have to approve the vaccine for widespread use.

US sets record 7-day average for coronavirus cases

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as states around the country posted all-time highs, underscoring the vexing issue that confronts the winner of the presidential race.

The surging cases and hospitalizations reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

751,000 seek US unemployment benefits as virus hobbles economy

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic.

Nov. 4

Mountain Empire Unified School District moving to distance learning after someone tests positive for COVID-19

The Mountain Empire Unified School District Superintendent in Pine Valley sent out a note to families on Wednesday that a member of the district has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the district is moving all classes online and off campus through at least Nov. 30 as a precaution. The county will contact any individuals that may have come into contact with the person that tested positive.

CA announces 7.4 COVID-19 case rate for San Diego County

The State of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 7.4 for San Diego County on Wednesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate does not move San Diego immediately up from the current red tier into the most restrictive purple tier, but it does start a timeline that may result in changes to the status of the county by next Tuesday, Nov 10.

Nov. 3

San Diego County reports 307 new COVID-19 cases

San Diego County public health officials have reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, raising the region's case total to 57,409, while the death toll was unchanged at 891.

No new community outbreaks were reported Monday; in the previous seven days, 28 community outbreaks were confirmed.

BACKGROUND:

On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Protect yourself and others

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It’s especially important to wash: Before eating or preparing food Before touching your face After using the restroom After leaving a public place After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing After handling your cloth face covering After changing a diaper After caring for someone sick After touching animals or pets

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick . If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.

Monitor your health daily

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.

Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.

if symptoms develop. Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As of April 4, 2020, all employees in San Diego County who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, restaurant or food establishments, convenience store or gas station are required to wear a cloth face covering while at work as an additional measure to help “flatten the curve” in the San Diego region.

As of May 1, San Diego County requires everyone in the county to wear face coverings in many public settings. The coverings help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are part of our path to reopening San Diego. See full health order here.