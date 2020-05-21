Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 81,795 confirmed cases in California and 3,334 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

3,073 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,076 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

1,339,316 tests have been conducted as of May 18, according to the CA.gov.

tests have been conducted as of May 18, according to the CA.gov. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 21

Some San Diego restaurants open for dine-in, but not everyone is comfortable with the idea

After being closed down for several weeks, many businesses across the county are getting ready to open their doors this week. San Diego County has been given the green light to move further into Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

CVS Health to open 14 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in California

Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 22 CVS Health will open 14 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across California.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

San Diego approved by the state for Stage 2 reopening

The state of California has now approved San Diego's "attestation" to move forward with "Expanded Stage 2 with Attestation" of reopening, according to San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The approval gives the green light for in-dinning restaurants, with modifications, and in-store retail, with modifications, to reopen.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.