Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:
- There are 6,559 confirmed cases in San Diego County and 249 reported deaths.
- View San Diego County cases by zip code or city.
- San Diego County is following California's stay at home order.
- Most San Diego schools have moved to distance learning and students can still receive meals while schools are closed.
- Find testing sites in San Diego county
- Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get updates from San Diego County.
Key facts in California:
- California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.
- There are 92,710 confirmed cases in California and 3,774 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 2,980 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,071 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.
- 1,582,745 tests have been conducted as of May 23, according to the CA.gov.
- A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.
May 24
Court denies South Bay San Diego church’s plea to reopen
A legal battle has continued over whether California’s churches can resume Sunday services. Late Friday night a state court ruled churches cannot resume services but a South Bay San Diego church is appealing the decision.
South Bay United Pentecostal Church filed an emergency motion Saturday morning asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their case.
Flagship cruises will reopen, bay tours will start Sunday
Flagship Cruises and Events has announced its San Diego Bay cruises will resume on Saturday, with new measures in place to help protect patrons and staff from the coronavirus.
The daily harbor tour and Patriot Jet Boat cruises will open with limited capacity to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required for passengers and employees.
Dinner cruises will resume May 29. The company is accepting reservations for all tours.
BACKGROUND
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:
Know how it spreads
There is no vaccine
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus
It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact
And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
Protect yourself
Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Put distance between yourselves and others
Protect others
Stay home when you are sick
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow
Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.
The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.
While officials say these face coverings are not a substitute for practices like social distancing and handwashing, there is evidence to suggest that the use of cloth face coverings by the public during a pandemic could help reduce disease transmission. Officials do not recommend the public use N-95 or surgical masks which are needed by health care workers and first responders.