Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 94,558 confirmed cases in California and 3,795 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,015 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,062 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. 1,582,745 tests have been conducted as of May 23, according to the CA.gov.

tests have been conducted as of May 23, according to the CA.gov. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 26

Governor Newsom says counties can decide whether to reopen hair salons with safety modifications

Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on COVID-19 in California at noon on Tuesday. The briefing came after California issued new guidelines for places of worship and in-person retail shopping on Monday. You can watch the entire briefing here.

Newsom said while a lot of people enjoyed themselves while respecting social distancing guidelines over the three-day weekend, some did not.

Forty-seven counties have self-attested for regional variance, meaning they can move further into the reopening process. San Diego County is one of those. On Tuesday, Newsom announced hair salons and barber shops can re-open with a safety plan when a county allows.

Scripps Health reopens clinics in Escondido, Solana Beach and Santee

Scripps Health reopened a trio of outpatient clinics in the San Diego region Tuesday as the health system continues to restore services shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scripps also has begun resuming time-critical surgeries at its five hospital campuses and outpatient surgery centers in San Diego County.

Here is where to get a COVID-19 test in rural San Diego starting Tuesday

Rural communities in San Diego County will have access to free COVID-19 tests starting on Tuesday. CalFire will set up drive up test sights throughout the backcountry and various libraries.

The firefighters will be assisting San Diego County Health and Human Services in their mission to test residents in the rural, unincorporated areas of the county.

For a full list of the sites that will offer free tests to the public, click here.

----------------------------------------------------------

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.