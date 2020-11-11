Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

Nov. 10

San Diego County moves into most restrictive purple tier

The state of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 8.9 for San Diego County on Tuesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate is over the threshold for the second week in a row and will move San Diego up from the current red tier status into the most restrictive purple tier.

Nov. 9

Is San Diego County heading back to the purple tier?

Newsom urges people to take virus seriously

Governor Newsom provided an update related to California's response to COVID-19 on Monday.

Newsom anticipates that based on the data and increases in case rates there will be some counties that will be moving into higher, more restrictive tiers on Tuesday. He did not mention San Diego specifically, but the county is teetering on the edge of moving to the purple tier on Tuesday.

The enrollment period is open for Covered California. More information is at CoveredCA.com. Newsom said that 6.1 million Californians with pre-existing conditions could be negatively affected by the results of potentially striking down the Affordable Care Act as it is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

When asked during the Q&A portion of the update, Gov. Newsom said he does not have a timeline for replacing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ senate seat.