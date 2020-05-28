Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 98,980 confirmed cases in California and 3,884 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

3,114 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,095 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

1,736,894 tests have been conducted as of May 26, according to the CA.gov.

tests have been conducted as of May 26, according to the CA.gov. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 28

CVS to open seven more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in San Diego County

The new San Diego County sites are among 91 slated to open across California on Friday, with the ultimate goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month nationwide, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.



Patients will utilize self-swab tests in their car while monitored by pharmacy technicians, who will provide the test kit and instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.



Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment. You can see the list of sites here.





Del Mar Racetrack proposes opening date of July 10

July 10, pending the approval of the California Horse Racing Board.



The state's Horse Racing Board will decide at its June 11 meeting whether to approve the Del Mar racetrack's plan, which would employ a Friday through Sunday race schedule.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.