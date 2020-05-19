Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

Real-time updates and developments around the coronavirus outbreak and how it is affecting San Diego as we work to separate facts from fear.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

There are 80,430 confirmed cases in California and 3,302 deaths, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

in California and according to the CA Department of Public Health. 3,037 Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,076 are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health.

Californians are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and are in the ICU, according to the CA Department of Public Health. 1,292,672 tests have been conducted as of May 17, according to the CA.gov.

tests have been conducted as of May 17, according to the CA.gov. A senior hotline has been set up to answer questions at 833-544-2374.

May 19

Board of Supervisors approves county’s plan for accelerated reopening

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the county's plan for an accelerated reopening of San Diego County. Nathan Fletcher was the one party who voted against the plan.

Health officials told the board they are confident the region meets new state criteria that would allow it to move further into Stage 2 of the California resiliency roadmap.

The plan will now be immediately submitted to the California Department of Public Health for review.

How Newsom budget yanks back Medi-Cal health care gains for low-income residents in California

In the last few years, California began restoring benefits in its Medi-Cal program that were cut during the last recession more than a decade ago. And in January, Gov. Gavin Newsom had even proposed expansions and deep investments that were poised to transform the multi-billion dollar health coverage program for low-income residents.

Then coronavirus happened. And how the picture has changed.

The state’s revised budget released last week shows that the Golden State’s new economic reality will almost certainly hit the Medi-Cal program with cuts in services and provider rates, as well as rescinded expansions. The list of proposed changes is sweeping, from canceling coverage expansion to more older Californians – including undocumented seniors – to cuts in some adult dental services.

Online training program available for teachers to recognize exploitation amid pandemic

The San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective, formed last year, is now providing online training to help teachers take notice of signs of potential exploitation, even while distance learning is the only way to monitor students.

For more information on the course, click here.

Supervisors Fletcher and Jacob to present $34 million stimulus package Tuesday

San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob say they will introduce a $34 million economic stimulus package designed to assist local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the full Board of Supervisors Tuesday at 9 a.m.



The proposed Economic and Humanitarian Stimulus Package from federal CARES Act funding would also be used for more behavioral health and child welfare services. You can watch it live here.

The Old Globe postpones 2020 Summer Season productions to 2021

The Old Globe Tuesday announced that it is moving the productions in its 2020 Summer Season to the summer of 2021, although exact dates have not been settled upon. The season’s titles include a classic American musical, a new adaptation of a 20th century thriller, and two of Shakespeare’s masterworks on the Globe’s outdoor stage.

