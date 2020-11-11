Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Nov. 10 - 14, 2020

Real-time updates and developments for November 10 14, 2020

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Key COVID-19 facts in San Diego and California:

Nov 14

South Bay communities receive free COVID-19 kits from the Latino Health Coalition

Many San Diego Latino Health Coalition volunteers handed out COVID-19 kits to the county’s Latino communities on Saturday.

The kits consisted of face masks, wipes, sanitizer, a thermometer and information material came from grant money to the San Diego Latino Health Coalition.

San Diego resident, Alexis Alvarez said, “When you go to Target or Costco it is hard to find these items.”

San Diego County purple tier restrictions in effect midnight Saturday

Many nonessential businesses will be required to move to outdoor-only operations due to the county's regression to the most restrictive "purple tier." These include restaurants, family entertainment centers, wineries, places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms.



The restrictions include closing amusement parks. Bars, breweries and distilleries will be able to remain open as long as they are able to operate outside and with food on the same ticket as alcohol.



Retail businesses and shopping centers will be able to remain open with 25% of the building's capacity. No food courts will be permitted.

Nov. 13

SD County reports 611 COVID-19 cases as businesses prepare for purple tier

San Diego County health officials reported an additional 611 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Friday as nonessential businesses prepare for another closure at midnight as the county prepares to enter the purple tier of the state's four-tiered coronavirus reopening plan.



The data increases the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 62,945, with the death toll rising to 921. This is the third consecutive day that more than 600 new coronavirus cases were reported by the county.



On Wednesday, a record 661 COVID-19 cases were reported in the county - - surpassing the 652 cases reported Aug. 7. Another 620 cases were reported Thursday.

San Diego breweries tapping into canning beers

San Diego County is known as the “Craft Beer Capital” but challenges are brewing. The industry has taken a big hit during the pandemic and come Saturday breweries will be forced to operate outdoors only. Despite all that, many are adapting to the changes and tapping into a way to bring their hops to your home.

Nov. 12

New map lets you look at San Diego County COVID-19 cases by zip code

The news comes as San Diego County reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases in two days -- a new record. The county hopes the map will help people visual the community spread. You can explore the map here.

San Diego Foundation seeks donations to community response fund

With "pandemic fatigue" setting in, the foundation needs some extra help to aid local non-profits. Learn how you can donate here.

National City mayor taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

On Friday, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is scheduled to participate in UCSD’s new COVID-19 vaccine trial. Learn more here.

Hundreds still waiting to get COVID-19 rent relief in San Diego

In late June, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego City Council touted its new emergency rental assistance program and agreed to pay about two months of rent for at least 3,500 low-income households.

Payments were supposed to be sent to the renters’ landlords by Sept. 25. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way.

Travel numbers expected to be down for Thanksgiving

With COVID cases on the rise and San Diego falling back into the purple tier, many people are asking if it is safe to travel this Thanksgiving.

Data shows that not only are Americans as a whole not traveling as much but also Southern Californians are staying at home more now than ever before. Experts believe the lack of travel is directly related to the pandemic.

Shopping in the purple tier in San Diego

On Tuesday, the state announced San Diego County moved into the purple tier, the most restrictive, which indoor malls and retail capacity to 25%.

This will add to changes in our shopping experience, what we will buy and how much we want to spend.

Nov. 11

Some San Diego County businesses say they will ignore purple tier COVID-19 restrictions coming Saturday

While in the purple tier, restaurants and gyms must operate exclusively outdoors. Other retail stores may operate indoors at 25% capacity. We explain here.

California’s live events industry sees possible path forward after talk of pre-concert COVID-19 vaccine verification system

It's a bold idea: Ticketmaster wants to use smart phones to verify whether customers have been vaccinated or tested for coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing site opens in Vista; sites open on Veterans Day

The County of San Diego is partnering with the Vista Unified School District and the City of Vista to open a COVID-19 testing site for students, teachers and the general public.

The free, no-appointment site will open Nov. 11 and will offer testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days per week. The site will be located at Linda Rhoades Community Center, 600 N. Santa Fe in Vista.

Nov. 10

Parents confused about what purple tier means for schools

Now that San Diego County is back in the purple tier, schools that haven't yet resumed in-person instruction will have to wait at least two weeks to do so. So, what does this mean for schools that have already begun the reopening process? We explain here.

San Diego County moves into most restrictive purple tier

The state of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 8.9 for San Diego County on Tuesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate is over the threshold for the second week in a row and will move San Diego up from the current red tier status into the most restrictive purple tier.

Nov. 9

Is San Diego County heading back to the purple tier?

San Diego County's case rate means it will likely land back in the most-restrictive purple tier on Tuesday. Here's which businesses could be impacted this time around.

Newsom urges people to take virus seriously

Governor Newsom provided an update related to California's response to COVID-19 on Monday.

Newsom anticipates that based on the data and increases in case rates there will be some counties that will be moving into higher, more restrictive tiers on Tuesday. He did not mention San Diego specifically, but the county is teetering on the edge of moving to the purple tier on Tuesday.

The enrollment period is open for Covered California. More information is at CoveredCA.com. Newsom said that 6.1 million Californians with pre-existing conditions could be negatively affected by the results of potentially striking down the Affordable Care Act as it is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

When asked during the Q&A portion of the update, Gov. Newsom said he does not have a timeline for replacing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ senate seat.