Watch live: San Diego County hair salons, barbershops can open with Safe Reopening Plan

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County officials announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Tuesday bringing the county totals to 6,882 cases and 249 deaths. It was noted that numbers often lag early in the week.

Officials also discussed the reopening of places of worship along with service businesses like hair salons and barbershops at a briefing Tuesday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that nail salons are not included in the businesses to reopen per Governor Gavin Newsom's guidance. He also noted that services like eyelash extensions, eyebrow waxing and threading are not allowed under the new guidelines. Fletcher said staff and customers should wear facial coverings throughout an entire service.

Businesses that reopen should do the following according to the county:

Complete the County's Safe Reopening Plan, post it and share it with employees

Post guidelines for customers to see

Temperature/symptom screening for employees at the beginning and end of shifts

Provide clean face coverings for staff and customers (customers can bring their own

If employee is sick/has symptoms, they should not go into the salon or barbershop

Frequent cleaning schedule

Fletcher said San Diego hair service businesses are now cleared to reopen as soon as they complete county's Safe Reopening Plan and comply with its components.

