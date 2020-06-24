Watch live: San Diego County officials report single highest day of positive COVID-19 tests

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Update: San Diego County officials reported the single highest day of positive tests for COVID-19. There were 332 new cases reported bringing the total in the county to 11,626 and there were six deaths reported bringing the total to 347.
This story will be updated in full shortly.
County of San Diego officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.
Speakers at Wednesday's briefing are slated to be:
- Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors
- Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors
- Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer
Across the state, there are 190,222 cases of COVID-19 and there have been 5,632 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.
San Diego County health officials reported 198 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths on Tuesday, raising the totals to 11,294 cases and 341 deaths.
Of 6,819 coronavirus tests reported to the county Monday, 3% were positive new cases, officials said. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.9%.
The three COVID-19 patients whose deaths were reported Tuesday were men in their early 60s to mid-70s, two of whom had existing conditions that contributed to the severity of their illnesses, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.
Among all of those who have contracted the disease in the San Diego region, 1,639, or 14.5%, have required hospitalization. A total of 454 patients -- representing 4.0% of all cases, and 27.7% of hospitalized cases -- have had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
The second-largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began -- 302 cases and 5% of tests reported the previous day -- came on Monday. The largest increase came on Sunday, when 310 tests, or 7% of the previous day's tests, were reported as positive.
Those types of numbers are concerning to public health officials, who previously had praised San Diego County for avoiding the brunt of the pandemic's ill effects.
"The message here is very clear," county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said on Monday. "The dangers from coronavirus are real."