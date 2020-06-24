Watch live: San Diego County officials report single highest day of positive COVID-19 tests

San Diego County health officials reported 198 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths on Tuesday, raising the totals to 11,294 cases and 341 deaths.



Of 6,819 coronavirus tests reported to the county Monday, 3% were positive new cases, officials said. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.9%.



The three COVID-19 patients whose deaths were reported Tuesday were men in their early 60s to mid-70s, two of whom had existing conditions that contributed to the severity of their illnesses, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.



Among all of those who have contracted the disease in the San Diego region, 1,639, or 14.5%, have required hospitalization. A total of 454 patients -- representing 4.0% of all cases, and 27.7% of hospitalized cases -- have had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.



The second-largest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began -- 302 cases and 5% of tests reported the previous day -- came on Monday. The largest increase came on Sunday, when 310 tests, or 7% of the previous day's tests, were reported as positive.



Those types of numbers are concerning to public health officials, who previously had praised San Diego County for avoiding the brunt of the pandemic's ill effects.



"The message here is very clear," county Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said on Monday. "The dangers from coronavirus are real."