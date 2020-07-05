San Diego County officials provide coronavirus update

The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County of San Diego officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Speakers at Thursday's briefing are slated to be:

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

Earlier this week, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors laid out a safety framework for reopening businesses noting that no business can reopen until authorized by Governor Gavin Newsom's Executive Order. All businesses must develop a Safe Reopening Plan that ensures the guidelines of the framework are implemented.

A template SRP can be seen below:

There were 4,319 cases of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County and 158 reported deaths as of Wednesday. Officials will provide updated numbers at Thursday’s briefing.