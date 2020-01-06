San Diego County officials provide coronavirus update

The media briefing covered testing and data from over the weekend.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County of San Diego officials provided an update on COVID-19 in San Diego on Monday afternoon.

Supervisor Nation Fletcher thanked San Diego for the support in slowing the spread of COVID-19 which has allowed hospitals to increase their capacity.

The county numbers have remained relatively steady.

He reminded the businesses that are still closed in the current stage but some will be allowed to open in stage three, some later in stage four.

Those businesses identified as still closed are bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, fitness studios, public events and gatherings, convention centers, nail salons and mass gatherings.

Speakers at Monday's briefing were:

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

There were 7,554 cases of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County and 269 reported deaths reported on Monday. There were no new deaths reported overnight in the county.

