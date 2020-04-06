Beyond the Numbers: San Diego County COVID-19 data after 3 months

Our understanding of coronavirus is still evolving but the data from the first 3 months helps to tell a story.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks three months since San Diego had its first coronavirus case. As of Tuesday morning, the confirmed total number of cases for the county was at 7,798.

When the pandemic first began, testing capacity was limited. The county laid out two scenarios – one where cases doubled every three days and one where cases doubled every six days. It estimated the county would reach its hospital bed capacity by mid-April or May respectively.

Data analyzed over the past three months shows we never ended up using more than two-thirds of our bed capacity.

Social distancing rules, the use of masks, increased sanitation and a better understanding of coronavirus helped us lower the rate of spread. In the week ending June 1, cases increased countywide 11.5% compared to 14.2% the week prior.

However, analyzing total data doesn’t paint the full picture.

Early on, testing capacity was extremely limited. Health and Human Services estimated the actual number of people with the virus could be ten times higher than confirmed numbers show. Even now, the county is still short of its daily testing goal. There are also an unknown number of people who contracted the virus but never showed any symptoms.

The lack of data makes it difficult to determine how deadly the virus is. Officially, HHSA puts the fatality ratio at 3.6%. March projections estimated 1% of cases end in death. Since there are likely more cases than recorded, the actual fatality ratio is presumably lower.

Experts then settled on using the percentage positive statistic as a gauge of progress in combating coronavirus, specifically how the percentage is trending over the previous 14 days. The number is determined by dividing the number of confirmed cases against the total number of tests returned each day.

The statistic is especially important when looking at the impact various reopenings have had on the community. Health officials believe it takes up to 14 days for coronavirus symptoms to appear, with many experiencing the first symptoms 7 to 10 days after they were infected. As of Tuesday morning, the percentage of positive cases is still trending down despite the resumption of dine-in eating and in-store shopping nearly two weeks ago.

