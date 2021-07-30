COVID's resurgence because of the Delta variant means cancellations, again

From concerts to international travel.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The pandemic resurgence has led to cancellations of events that had been highly anticipated after a dreary year and more of stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

Hundreds and hundreds of people had been expected for the first post-pandemic rock ‘n’ roll concert in nearly two years in San Diego’s Hoyt Park.

Scripps Ranch Symphony in the Park co-chair Art Moreau told News 8, "The governor lifted the mandate. We figured we'd sneak one in in September right before the kids go back to school; I guess with the D variant out there, that's not gonna happen."

He and his co-chair, Rachel Votel agreed that the right decision was to cancel.

"It's all about keeping our community safe; and to have to police people, six feet apart and all of that would be very tough to do because we're all ready to get back out there! We're all ready to give hugs and love our neighbors, some we haven't seen in almost two years."

The committee is hoping to present the annual holiday concert in December.

The pandemic has impacted travel plans, as well. Brad Cox has dozens of snapshots on display in his garage: Vacation trips with friends over the years; fun times. The next one being planned, though, has been cancelled.

"We had 45 people heading down to Cabo San Lucas and we had to cancel our trip because of the COVID; very disappointing to us," Cox said.

It was their choice to back out, not the resort’s; COVID is too big a risk.

"One problem would be if we got into Cabo and got COVID, we couldn't get out for two weeks so that was a big decision," Cox said.

24 Hour Fitness at Miramar is remaining open for business but with certain restrictions. General Manager Marshall Hess explained, "It looks like we're going to be continuing to require masks for unvaccinated individuals but for individuals who are vaccinated, it will be left up to their personal choice whether they'd like to wear a face covering or not. What we've been doing is following state and local guidelines so if the county goes back to a mandate for masks, then we will follow suit and align with the county."