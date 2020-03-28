SAN DIEGO — San Diegan, Arjun Punshi and his wife Devika are among the nearly 3,000 passengers on one of the few cruise ships still at sea. "No one has any symptoms, everybody is fine. No one is running a temperature," said Punshi.

They are on board the celerity eclipse set to dock in San Diego on Monday.

They were on a 2-week cruise that has turned into nearly a month-long cruise after they were denied entry to Chile due to Conronavirus concerns.

Their last stop was on March 13th, so they haven't left the ship for two straight weeks. "We have been quarantined for now for 14 days so we'll be the safest people coming off the ship," added Punshi.

A Holland America ship arrived in San Diego last night and passengers started disembarking this morning, no one on board has symptoms either.

One San Diego couple is happy to be home, although they too expressed concern of exposure now that they're here.

Punshi wants his fellow San Diegans to know that safety is first.

He and all passengers will be following the CDC's recommended guidelines of self quarantining once they are home.

No ship has been or will be allowed into San Diego bay without being cleared by the port of San Diego, county health officials, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and customs and border protection.

