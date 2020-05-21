CVS Health to open 14 new drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in San Diego County

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

SAN DIEGO — Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 22 CVS Health will open 14 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across California, including seven locations in San Diego County.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 14 test sites in California are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

The opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced by the end of the month.

Once fully operational, more than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in California include:

CVS Pharmacy, 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009

CVS Pharmacy, 16 3rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista, CA 91910

CVS Pharmacy, 645 East Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

CVS Pharmacy, 1150 Baker Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

CVS Pharmacy, 14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale, CA 92880

CVS Pharmacy, 1299 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

CVS Pharmacy, 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon, CA 92020

CVS Pharmacy, 8101 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95627

CVS Pharmacy, 491 East Alessandro Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508

CVS Pharmacy, 921 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach, CA 90740

CVS Pharmacy, 1350 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95831

CVS Pharmacy, 14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego, CA 92128

CVS Pharmacy, 3350 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

CVS Pharmacy, 18080 Imperial Highway, Yorba Linda, CA 92886