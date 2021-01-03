Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 11 a.m., Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and other legislative leaders will provide a livestream update on the state's vaccination and school reopening efforts.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March. Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade. However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers at low enough levels must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school. The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated, and districts are not required to have agreements with teachers' unions.

A shortage of vaccines has closed Petco Park COVID- 19 vaccination super station until Tuesday, and San Diego County public health officials also reported 262 new infections and 19 deaths Sunday.



According to UC San Diego Health, which runs the county's largest vaccine site at Petco Park, county officials are closing the site and all appointments for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. The site was also closed Saturday.



People who were scheduled on those days can check their MyUCSDChart account -- the health system's electronic notification system -- or email for details.



It is the third time in as many weeks that the site has had to close due to vaccine shortages.



The closure comes at an inopportune time, as more than 500,000 emergency services, child care and education and food and agriculture workers were scheduled to be eligible to receive vaccines beginning this week.



On Wednesday, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher had a positive tone about the direction of the pandemic and vaccine rollout. Cases continue to decrease, as do hospitalizations and positive test results. Yet the demand for vaccines continues to far outpace supply.

Of the county's population over the age of 16, 20.5% -- or 550,227 people-- have received at least one dose and 9.4% -- or 251,738 people -- have been fully inoculated the county reported on Saturday.



Sunday's data increased the cumulative totals in the county to 260,356 cases and 3,303 deaths.



Of 13,819 tests reported by the county, 2% returned positive. The 14- day rolling average remained at 4.4%.



Hospitalizations decreased from 569 on Thursday with 184 people in intensive care beds to 538 hospitalized and 175 in ICU beds Friday. One month ago, there were 1,408 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 408 of whom were in the ICU. There are 53 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.