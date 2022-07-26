'Definitely not' | Study show 43% of parents won't vaccinate their kids

Parents in the study believe the vaccine poses a greater risk to their child's health than getting COVID.

SAN DIEGO — Parents of kids under 5 aren't rushing to get their kids vaccinated against COVID.

A study released Tuesday found 43% of parents said they will "definitely not" get their children vaccinated.

The FDA authorized the vaccine for kids under 5-years-old in June.

"Many parents haven't met with their pediatricians yet so I feel hopeful this is just the beginning of the journey," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert.

Kaiser's study found just 7% of kids under five have already gotten a vaccine. In San Diego County it's even fewer. Data shows only 5.5% of kids in this age group are vaccinated.

Dr. Chin-Hong said many parents just don't feel comfortable.

"There's issues around whether there's enough information to parents, issues around access and issues around trust," he said.

Fifty-three percent of parents in the study believe the vaccine poses a greater risk to their child's health than getting COVID.

Parents reported concerns over serious side effects and the newness of the vaccine. Dr. Chin-Hong described what he would tell parents who are on the fence about getting their kids vaccinated.

"I understand where you are right now but we've used this vaccine on billions and billions of people even five and six year old which aren't that different and we have very clear data it prevents bad disease and hospitalizations," he said.

He also said we don't know what new variants might do to kids. He fears future variants could become more harmful than what we've already dealt with.