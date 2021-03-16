Del Mar Racetrack plans to allow fans to return in July

It's still not clear how many people will be allowed into the venue or what other restrictions will be in place at this time.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Del Mar Racetrack announced Tuesday that it will allow fans back into the venue for the start of the summer racing season on July 16.

Officials made the announcement on their Twitter page Tuesday morning.

"Today we are announcing our intention for fans to return to the track for the start of the summer season on Friday, July 16. We can't wait to see you trackside!"

