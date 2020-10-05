Doctor at Sharp Grossmont recovering from severe injury after attack

SAN DIEGO — Doctor Eric Reed is in a position he never really expected find himself.



"I feel like a new person already and for the next three months I'll be feeling like a new person every day or two," Reed said.



As a pediatrician at Sharp Grossmont, Reed was working at the hospital when he witnessed a physical attack on someone and jumped in to help. He was then attacked and suffered a severe neck and spinal injury.



"The sixth cervical vertebrae broke and the ligaments tore off and his neck was unstable.



Now at home recovering with his wife and three kids, he's not focused on the negative act that put him in the hospital, but rather the support he's received.



"Going into this I was probably in the best health I've ever been in my life. I attribute that to a few things -- one of them being cycling," said Reed.



Being an avid cycler, a friend set up a GoFundMe account to help purchase him a trainer for physical and emotional rehab, since he won't be able to ride like he used to for months or longer.



But before they could purchase one, Wahoo fitness, which specializes in bike trainers, reached out to Reed letting him know they wanted to donate a trainer to him.



That's just part of the outpouring of support he's received. Reed said, as a physician he knew medical professionals were going above and beyond during the COVID-19 crisis, but saw it as a patient first hand



"Physicians and and nurses who are just right there," said Reed.



While it will be weeks to even months before he can return to work, his new trainer and his passion to help are definitely huge motivators.



"As soon as they'll have me back, in whatever capacity, I'm ready to roll," said Reed.