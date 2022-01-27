Moderna's Chief Medical Officer discusses new omicron specific booster trial and future of COVID vaccines

While we are approaching the third year of the pandemic, we're still learning about the virus, as well as COVID vaccines.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — While we are approaching the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're still learning about the virus, as well as vaccines.

In fact, tests are being done on a vaccine right now that could protect us better from the omicron variant.

CBS 8's Shannon Handy had a chance to interview Moderna's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paul Burton about the vaccine testing and COVID variants.

Handy:

What's going on with the specific trials for the omicron booster?

Dr. Burton:

"I think there's a couple of important developments this week. On Wednesday night, there's data from us in the New England Journal of Medicine, that looked at the effectiveness of our vaccine at six months after the booster on antibody levels.

What we found is that there is good news, there's still protection, there's still antibody levels in those people against the original version of the virus and against omicron. In both cases, it has waned, it’s come down over those six months and more with omicron. That’s an important finding, people should still be reassured, there’s still protection and that it begins to decline.

We also announced yesterday, that we’ve now dosed the first person in our own omicron specific booster trial. The data that we presented, the waning of effectiveness, if you extrapolate that out, leads us to think that by autumn of this year, people will need an additional booster shot. We think that that needs to cover not only delta and the other variants that we’ve seen, but certainly omicron as well."

Handy:

The trial that you’re working on…You mentioned by autumn, we all may need a booster to cover all the variants. Could that one dose offer protection for omicron, delta and for the original strain?

Dr. Burton:

"The study that’s going on now is testing a pure omicron specific booster. Now, we’ll be able to test blood samples from those people and see how that reacts with delta, beta, gamma and whatever. It may be that we have to combine that with another mRNA, for example, against delta or some other kind of variant. We’ll have to see what the data shows.

The technology, the platform we have is absolutely capable of doing that. The fundamental point is, that we do believe an additional dose in the fall of this year will be needed."

Handy:

We are currently in a surge with the omicron variant. Where do you first see that surge going from here on out?

Dr. Burton:

"I think omicron did exactly what we predicted late last year, it exploded here in the US and around the world. It continues to do that, we've had days of over a million cases, nearly 4,000 deaths a day, which is just staggering.

I think this noose, so called, subvariant of omicron BH2 is concerning. We need to track that carefully. I think we probably are within a few weeks of seeing the peak of omicron cases here.

And then hopefully, they'll be getting to go down as we get into spring. But this is not a virus that we're going to eradicate. And it's showing us time and time again, that it's capable of making very rapid changes and its evolution. This is here to stay, and we have to continue to fight it."

Handy:

Here in San Diego, we do have some cases of this new sub variant of omicron stealth I believe, it’s referred to and you mentioned, we have to keep an eye on it. How concerned should people be?

Dr. Burton:

"I think we're still a little bit away from knowing those very real, very good questions. I think it is concerning for a couple of reasons. One is, it now accounts for about 50% of cases in Denmark. I believe it's doubling about every four days in the United Kingdom. It's in India, it's in Singapore, it's here in the US.

The fact that it's accounting for half of the cases in Denmark on a background of widespread omicron infection, widespread vaccination and boosting…It's either more transmissible or it has more immune escape features. So that's concerning.

Hospitalization rates in Denmark are also not coming down yet. Is that because of BH2? I think we have to take it very seriously and watch it. Hopefully it will be similar to omicron, and we can just deal with it but it's something certainly to keep an eye on."

Handy:

Many of us are vaccinated and boosted and now we're hearing about this possible fourth booster. And I know there's trials right now underway. But for anyone that should be getting a fourth dose right now?

Dr. Burton:

"Well, look, I think regulators, FDA, CDC have to keep looking at the data, certainly older people, people who are immunocompromised, we know that they are at highest risk. And there's certainly a takeoff, they're at risk of death and hospitalization.

I think they're a group that are under constant, constant watch and scrutiny. They would be the most important people, I think, to consider now."

Handy:

You mentioned this earlier in your remarks that this is not something we're going to eradicate, explain this to people, is COVID ever going away?

Dr. Burton:

"I don't think COVID is ever going to go away. I don't think this is like polio or smallpox, where you can basically annihilate it. I think we know time and time, again, from this whole family of these types of viruses, that they will remain dormant and wax and wane.

We'll learn to live with them. But really the best thing we can do, and I know this is difficult for everybody, everyone that is fatigued, is to get vaccinated and get boosted and get our level of broad immunity up. Then I think, we have some chance of really pushing it into the endemic phase."

Handy:

For clarification, the fourth booster for the people that are older, should they be considering getting a booster of what's on the market now?

Dr. Burton:

"Yes. I mean, I certainly would. I would not be waiting for a new variant specific booster to come along because the vaccines we have are all excellent and they're very good at protecting. Get vaccinated, get boosted now, don't wait. Let's see what we produce and where the world is in September."