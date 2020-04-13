SAN DIEGO — As we continue to learn more about the coronavirus, there's an important update from the American Academy of Ophthomology. Doctors are being told to look at 'pink eye' or conjunctivitis as a possible symptom of COVID-19.

Dr. Abisola Olulade with Sharp Rees-Stealy says studies out of China show some patients who tested positive for COVID-19 did have pink eye.

"There were reports out of Seattle, a nurse who took care of initial patients who were infected with coronavirus, she saw a lot of pink eye symptoms," said Olulade.

Olulade says it is allergy season, many people could be experiencing some sort of eye pain not necessarily associated with coronavirus.

"In general when you have allergies you tend to have itching and no fever. When you have pink eye you tend to have pain and fever, if it's from the coronavirus. If you are someone who typically has allergies because we are in allergy season most likely your symptoms are related to allergy season," said Olulade.

Olulade does add that if you're not sure, check in with your doctor.

RELATED: Volunteers needed for study tracking COVID-19's undetected spread in US

RELATED: San Diego Blood Bank asks recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news