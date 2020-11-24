Does getting tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving make a difference?

SAN DIEGO — With Thanksgiving just days away, more and more people are getting tested for COVID-19, but doctors worry that's giving some a false sense of security.
While testing is essential to curbing the virus, it's not a guarantee.
"There is a possibility of false negative," said Dr. Edward Greene with Sharp Rees-Stealy. "I've seen false positives too."
Greene said aside from the inaccuracy factor, you should also consider the incubation period.
"I've had people that they got exposed one day, [then] the next day they were positive," said Greene. "I've had people that have been exposed and they were negative for like 13-14 days and then tested positive."
So, let's say you're exposed on day one. On day five, you may test negative. If you then go to a family Thanksgiving gathering three days later, you could be contagious, but showing no symptoms.
In fact, doctors think this time period - when you're infected but have no symptoms yet - is when you're most contagious.
Another thing to consider is that even if you haven't been infected before your negative test, you can still be exposed between the test time and Thanksgiving.
"Everybody wants to get together with their family," said Greene. "We understand that. But I hate to say, is one year going to really disrupt everything to give somebody the chance that you're going to give them the virus? I don’t know if it's worth it."
Experts recommend limiting the holiday to people who have been quarantined in your household for 14 days. If not, make sure you're practicing hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing, and if possible, eat outside.
“The best thing is to be mindful and protect your family,” said Greene.
San Diego County offers free testing sites. Additionally, California offers free state testing sites. You are also encouraged to look at private testing sites available through your health insurance provider.