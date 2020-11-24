Does getting tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving make a difference?

While testing is essential to curbing the virus, it's not a guarantee.



"There is a possibility of false negative," said Dr. Edward Greene with Sharp Rees-Stealy. "I've seen false positives too."



Greene said aside from the inaccuracy factor, you should also consider the incubation period.



"I've had people that they got exposed one day, [then] the next day they were positive," said Greene. "I've had people that have been exposed and they were negative for like 13-14 days and then tested positive."



So, let's say you're exposed on day one. On day five, you may test negative. If you then go to a family Thanksgiving gathering three days later, you could be contagious, but showing no symptoms.



In fact, doctors think this time period - when you're infected but have no symptoms yet - is when you're most contagious.



Another thing to consider is that even if you haven't been infected before your negative test, you can still be exposed between the test time and Thanksgiving.