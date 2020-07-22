News 8 tests the theory with the help of Dr. Georgine Nanos.

SAN DIEGO — Despite public health orders, some people still refuse to wear masks. One of the claims that's been circulating is masks deplete oxygen levels.

But is it true?

"I want to reassure everyone that is not the case," said Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group. "I'm not sure where people get these myths, but they do catch on, unfortunately."

Her medical assistant, Judy, agreed to take part in a demonstration using an oxygen monitoring machine and a set of masks.

The machine measures the percent of oxygen saturation in your blood. Dr. Nanos said 97 to 99 is typical for most people.

News 8 and the doctor checked Judy's oxygen level after layering on 8 different masks. It remained between 98 and 99. At one point, it went up to 100.

"It makes the point the masks themselves are not going to desaturate your oxygen level," said Dr. Nanos.

But what about after walking around for awhile wearing the 8 masks? Judy walked through the office and outside. We checked her oxygen level again. It was 97 and shortly returned to 98.

What about exercising?

Does wearing a mask deplete oxygen levels? With the help of @drgeorginenanos and her medical assistant, we test the theory today.. @CBS8 at 630 pic.twitter.com/hCDX28OYSl — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) July 21, 2020

Judy ran around the parking lot and climbed stairs and it still remained at 98.

The tests also included an N-95 mask.

"She's again at 98 so really no change," said Dr. Nanos. "Even with the tightest most restrictive mask, which most people aren't wearing anyway."

"When you are wearing a mask your oxygen levels will remain normal," she said.

"Surgeons are wearing masks for 12 13,14 hours at a time. I've never heard of any kind of surgeon experience a desaturation event," she added.

She said the bottom line is people should find a mask that's comfortable to wear for a long period of time.