East County Lakes reopen, COVID-19 safety measures required

SAN DIEGO — Lakes and reservoirs throughout several counties are reopening in phases.
East County lakes approved to reopen, now families can go visit their local lakes as we’re heading into summer. San Vicente Reservoir, El Capitan Reservoir, and Lake Jennings reopened Saturday, June 13th.
News 8’s Teresa Sardina checked out San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside where it was crowded. Some boaters said it feels good to be back on the water to go fishing after three months.
Some East County residents camped overnight and dozens waited in line overnight and early Saturday morning.
“We got here around 3:30 p.m. Friday and I was the 7th boat in line,’ said Tony Santiago of San Diego. He sure wanted to beat the crowd at San Vicente Reservoir.
East county families have been petitioning to get lakes reopened, as some lakes opened gates late May and early June. As outdoor enthusiasts head out to the lakes they must continue to follow the county’s COVID-19 health guidelines, wearing facial coverings when needed, and keeping a six-feet distance from non-household members.
County officials said they continue to open the lakes because the community has been cooperating by following the county public health order.
Reopening of Reservoirs and Lakes:
- El Capitan Reservoir: Opened on June 6
- Upper Otay Reservoir: Opened on June 6
- San Vicente Reservoir: Opened on June 13
- Lake Hodges Reservoir: Will open on July 1
- Sutherland Reservoir: Will open on July 3
- Barrett Reservoir: Will open on July 8
For more information, visit their website.