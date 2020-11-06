Encinitas sees uptick in coronavirus cases

Countywide, tracers have found an increase in outbreaks connected to gatherings at private homes

ENCINITAS, Calif. — San Diego County continued adding more confirmed coronavirus cases to its totals amidst an increase in testing capacity.



Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s Public Health Officer, said the county’s capacity is about 13,000 tests daily, but it has never achieved that in a single day. The county is only required to test at least 4,950 people daily under the state’s reopening guidelines. It believes the county already hit that number, but a glitch in how negative results from tests collected at state testing sites is making numbers appear lower than they are.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he expects the issue to be resolved by the end of the week. The county said its goal is to conduct 6,000 tests daily, or one test for every 500 residents.



Cases in Encinitas increased faster than any other city between June 8 and June 15, at a rate of 33%. The city was home to one of the area’s first “re-open” protests. At the time, organizers pointed out the city went nearly a month without adding any cases.



Testing data only tracks a person’s residence and not where they may have contracted the virus.



South Bay communities continued adding the most coronavirus cases overall. However, most data is in line with the county average. As of Monday, the 92154 zip code had 777 total cases, or nearly 9% of the entire county’s cases. Combined, the five zip codes with the most case cases represent 29% of the county’s cases.



Health officials expect cases will continue to rise as testing continues and more businesses strategically reopen. The county is monitoring 14 different data points that could trigger a change in the Public Health Order. Among them is the percentage of positive cases relative to the number of tests performed.