Experts weigh in on how long it will take for things to return to normal

From shaking hands to attending religious services, here's what experts predict.

SAN DIEGO — Some experts weighed in on when life will get back to normal and what a "new normal" could look like.

"I think the pandemic has fundamentally changed every one to their core," said Dr. Payal Kohli, News 8 medical expert.

Kohli weighed in on the data from a New York Times survey of 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists from the U.S. and Canada.

They shared their opinions on when they think common activities may resume as normal.

These results are not public guidelines. They reflect how experts are deciding to resume activities based on health advisories.

"I did look at the results from what they reported. [They're] pretty interesting," said Kohli.

While the majority thought seeing a doctor for a non-urgent appointment will return to status quo this summer, here are some activities that a majority of professionals considered too risky to engage in for the time being.

One surprising finding is that 6% of epidemiologists do not expect people to hug or shake hands as a greeting ever again.

"When people wear masks and don't shake hands and don't hug, it reduces the spread of COVID-19. It also reduces the spread of other illnesses as well so it may be something we end up doing more as a way of life or a cultural adaptation just to keep us healthier," said Kohli.

On top of this, over half consider masks (facial coverings) necessary for at least the next year, but not forever.

"I don't believe masks are going to become a way of life here in the U.S. nor do I believe they need to become a way of life once we have an effective vaccine," said Kohli.

A large share are putting off attending places of worship, like church.

"People are coming from all walks of life, so it is difficult to trace back something if an infection does occur and finally, you could be singing or vocalizing," said Kohli.

So, the biggest hope of things returning to normal is going to be when we have a safe and effective vaccine.